Breaking News: Long Island Man Shot By Police After Firing At Officers Faces Charges
News

Boy, 7, Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash overnight.

The boy wandered out of his residence in Mastic unattended and walked onto eastbound Route 27, between Exit 58 and Exit 59 Sunday, May 31 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The child was then struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

