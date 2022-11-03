Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say

A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding.

Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property thefts that had occurred near a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Oceanside, located on Long Beach Road.

A short time later, officers spotted a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle description traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

As police were attempting to speak to the woman, identified as 29-year-old Naja Bailey, of Queens, she placed her vehicle in reverse and struck an officer with a side view mirror, “causing him to suffer minor pain,” police said.

Bailey reportedly then accelerated forward, refusing to comply with the officer’s commands to stop, prompting him to jump out of the way.

She then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, blowing through multiple red lights and driving on both sides of the roadway, police said.

At Fairview Avenue and Long Beach Road, Bailey allegedly struck another car before continuing north and striking a pole at the corner of Davidson Avenue and Long Beach Road.

After crashing her car, Bailey got out and tried running from officers, but was captured a short time later, according to police.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

Bailey is facing multiple charges, including attempted assault, three counts of petit larceny, three counts of criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.

She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Nov. 3.

