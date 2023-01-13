Attempted Murder Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At Lawrence Target, Police Say

An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after injuring two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lawrence Target, located on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said 23-year-old Raquan Howard, of Inwood, was inside the store when officers recognized him by the self-checkout register. As they attempted to arrest him, he reportedly became physically combative.

An off-duty Nassau County Police officer happened to be in the store at the time and helped the officers subdue Howard.

Two officers suffered injuries in the scuffle and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Nassau County Police did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

Howard was also checked out at the hospital before being jailed on two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said prior to the incident, Howard was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Nassau County. The department did not provide additional details on that case.

