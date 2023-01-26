Contact Us
Attempted Murder On BBall Court: Suspect Nabbed In Shooting At New Hyde Park Gym

Orane Davis, age 25, is charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting on the basketball court of the LA Fitness in New Hyde Park in August 2022. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Months after a shooting sent patrons fleeing a Long Island gym, police have arrested the man who pulled the trigger, authorities said.

Orane Davis, age 25, of Queens, was arrested for attempted murder Thursday, Jan. 26, following an investigation by Nassau County Police.

Detectives were initially called at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 with reports of a shooting at the LA Fitness in New Hyde Park, located on Marcus Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a large group of bystanders outside along with several people running out of the fitness center, according to police.

Inside, investigators found a single shell casing on the gym’s basketball court. There were no reports of injuries.

Months would go by before Nassau County Police and the US Marshals Services located and arrested Davis during an early-morning raid at his home in Queens.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting.

Davis is charged with the following crimes:

  • Attempted murder - 2nd degree
  • Attempted assault - 1st degree
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - 2nd degree

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

