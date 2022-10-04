Argument Leads To Shooting At Roosevelt Home, Police Say

A man is recovering after an argument led to a shooting at a Long Island home, authorities said.

Nassau County Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Roosevelt, located on Madison Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

There were no other reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

The suspected gunman, 24-year-old Raul Flores, of Freeport, was arrested shortly after police arrived on scene.

Investigators said Flores was visiting the home when he got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

The argument culminated with Flores displaying a pistol before shooting the victim in his leg, according to police.

Flores was arrested on multiple charges, including first-and-second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He’s expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

