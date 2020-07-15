Alligator Turned Over To Long Island Authorities

An American alligator was turned over to the Suffolk County SPCA and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said the two-foot long alligator was given to the SPCA on Tuesday, July 14 because the owner, who had purchased the alligator out of state, did not have a license to own it in New York State.

The reptile will be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary.

Gross said "alligators do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a license."

The Suffolk County SPCA is reminding residents to be careful of reptiles found in the wild and not to touch or approach them.

Alligators possess a keen sense of hearing, allowing them to determine the source of sounds.

Anyone who sees an abandoned reptile is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYS Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0250. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.