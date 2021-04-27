Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Announces Major New Guidance On Mask Wearing
News

Alert Issued For Woman Reported Missing In Nassau County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Atsuko Horiuchi, 83
Atsuko Horiuchi, 83 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Seen her? 

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island for a "high-risk" woman who has been reported missing for nearly a full day.

Nassau County Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 83-year-old Atsuko Horiuchi, who was last seen in the Great Neck area at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26, and was reported missing at 9:51 later that night.

According to detectives, Horiuchi suffers from a cognitive disorder, may require medical attention, and was last seen on Great Neck Road in Great Neck.

Police described Horiuchi as being an Asian 4-foot-9 woman weighing approximately 100 pounds with black eyes and long gray hair. At the time she was last seen, Horiuchi was wearing a purple jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Horiuchi's whereabouts or who recognizes her in public has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad by calling (516) 573-7347 or 911. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.