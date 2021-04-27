Alert Issued For Woman Reported Missing In Nassau County

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island for a "high-risk" woman who has been reported missing for nearly a full day.

Nassau County Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 83-year-old Atsuko Horiuchi, who was last seen in the Great Neck area at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26, and was reported missing at 9:51 later that night.

According to detectives, Horiuchi suffers from a cognitive disorder, may require medical attention, and was last seen on Great Neck Road in Great Neck.

Police described Horiuchi as being an Asian 4-foot-9 woman weighing approximately 100 pounds with black eyes and long gray hair. At the time she was last seen, Horiuchi was wearing a purple jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Horiuchi's whereabouts or who recognizes her in public has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad by calling (516) 573-7347 or 911.

