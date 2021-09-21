Alert Issued For Two Missing Teens On Long Island Who May Be Together

Seen them?

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse has issued an alert for two missing teenage family members who have not been seen for several days and may be traveling together.

Alexandria Patricia Baca-Funes, age 13, was reported missing after last being seen on Bay Shore Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, Suffolk County Police announced Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 21.

She is believed to be on foot, and officials cautioned that she may be suicidal and in need of medical attention. It is further believed that she may be with her cousin Freddy Turcios-Funes, age 16, who is also reported missing.

Turcios-Funes, also believed to potentially be suicidal, was last seen on Carls Path in Deer Park at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, unknown colored pants, wearing a black backpack, and riding an orange and white bicycle.

Police described Baca-Funes as being 5-foot tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Turcios-Funes was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that the pair could be in the area or possibly traveling to Manhattan.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-5343 or the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct at (631) 854-8300.

