Alert Issued For Statewide Spike In Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

There has been a noteworthy increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in New York, prompting state officials to issue an alert warning cyclists to be more cautious, specifically with the arrival of the holiday weekend.

There has been a 17 percent spike in fatal crashes in New York through mid-August compared to the same time period last year, according to the Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College.

Last year, through Aug. 15, there were 73 reported fatal motorcycle crashes, compared to 86 this year.

There are more than 800,000 licensed motorcyclists in New York State.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than people in passenger cars.

NHTSA also reported that despite representing only 3 percent of all registered motor vehicles, motorcyclists account for 14 percent of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide.

