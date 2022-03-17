Alert Issued For Nassau County Girl Last Seen Leaving School

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen.

Brenda Guardado, age 14, of Westbury, was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. on Rockland Road leaving school, said the Nassau County Police.

Guardado was reported missing to the police at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as being 4-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown curly hair.

Guardado was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

