Alert Issued For Missing Westbury Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island girl.

Keyli Hernandez, age 15, of Westbury, has been missing since Wednesday, March 23 when she was last seen on Schenck Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5-foot tall, 97 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans with black and blue shoes, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

