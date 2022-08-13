Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island mother and her infant son who have both gone missing.

Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, was last seen at his residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said.

Dominic is believed to be in the care of his mother Guisely Cuadrado, according to police.

Police say that the two entered into a white Toyota RAV4 with an unknown registration being driven by an unknown man. The vehicle left in an unknown direction and may have traveled to Suffolk County, said police.

He's described as being 1-foot-6 inches tall, weighing approximately 21 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, is described as being 5-foot-5, weighs about 130 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and an unknown clothing description, carrying a pink suitcase with black polka dots.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

