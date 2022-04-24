Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old Long Island girl.

Miya Nunez was last seen leaving her residence in Wantagh just before 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23. She is described as being 4-foot-10, 98 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Rick and Morty" decal on the back, blue jeans, and white/black sneakers.

Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday April 23, 2022 at 9:50: pm.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

