Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing description and destination are unknown, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.