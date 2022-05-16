Alert Issued For Missing Seaford Woman

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Myriam Hoyos de Baldrich, age 69, of Seaford, was last seen at her residence by her son, on Friday, May 6.

She is described as being Hispanic, 4-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, glasses, wavy reddish/brown hair, a stocky build and wears hearing aids, the Nassau County Police said.

Her possible destination is New York City.

Hoyos de Baldrich suffers from cognitive impairments and is in need of medical attention, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573- 7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

