Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Woman

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Maureen Wolf, age 68, was last seen leaving her Farmingdale resident on Fulton Street around noontime Wednesday, Dec. 1, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to the police on Friday, Dec. 17.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, approximately 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication, police said. Her clothing description and possible destination are unknown.

She is believed to be driving her gray 2017 Toyota Corolla. In the past, she has been known to stay at hotels in Nassau and Western Suffolk.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

