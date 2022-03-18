Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

Seen her?

An alert has been issued seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

The Nassau County Police Missing Person Squad is attempting to track down 15-year-old Heimy Rodezno-Flores, who was last seen at 2 a.m. on Friday, March 18 on video in her Hempstead home.

Police said that Rodezno-Flores is a 5-foot-1 Hispanic girl weighing approximately 97 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a maroon-colored shirt.

The missing teen is believed to have left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Police said that her destination is also unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Rodezno-Flores or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Person Squad by calling (516) 573-7347 or 911.

