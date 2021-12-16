Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres was last seen leaving her home for school in Glen Cove at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and didn't return at the end of the day, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing at 10:15 p.m. that day.

Police said Dayana is described as being 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, with an average build, brown eyes and long, black hair.

Her clothing description and possible destination are not known, NCPD said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.