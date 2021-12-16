Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island School Principal Target Of Racist Harassment, Officials Say
News

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres
Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres was last seen leaving her home for school in Glen Cove at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and didn't return at the end of the day, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing at 10:15 p.m. that day.

Police said Dayana is described as being 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, with an average build, brown eyes and long, black hair. 

Her clothing description and possible destination are not known, NCPD said. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.