Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Follow Spring Preview With Near-Record Warmth
News

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Boy

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Missing: Edwin Rodriguez
Missing: Edwin Rodriguez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen.

Edwin Rodriguez, age 16, of Roosevelt was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m., Thursday, March 17, according to the Nassau County Police.

Rodriguez is described as being 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black/white long sleeve shirt and black/white shoes, police said.

His destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.