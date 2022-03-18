Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Boy

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen.

Edwin Rodriguez, age 16, of Roosevelt was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m., Thursday, March 17, according to the Nassau County Police.

Rodriguez is described as being 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/white long sleeve shirt and black/white shoes, police said.

His destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

