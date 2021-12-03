Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Melissa Molinari
Melissa Molinari Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Seen her?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Centereach resident Melissa Molinari, age 38, who was reported missing by friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to police, Molinari was last seen leaving her residence on Lolly Lane on Sunday, Nov. 21 before being reported missing this week.

Molinari was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 120 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information regarding Molinari’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sixth Squad by calling (631) 852-8652.

