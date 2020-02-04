Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman on Long Island who suffers from dementia.

Maria Martinez was last seen in her Holtsville home on Rudder Drive at approximately noon on Wednesday, April 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

According to police, Martinez is believed to be in her 2019 Subaru Crosstrek - license plate number JJM-7585 - at approximately 3 p.m. Police said that her plate was recognized by License Plate Readers in Orient Point and Hampton Bays on Wednesday.

Martinez was described as being approximately 4-foot-10, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Anyone who recognizes her, or has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators by calling 9-1-1 or detectives in the Fifth Squad at (631) 854-8552.

