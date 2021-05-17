Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A 33-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brentwood man with schizoaffective disorder.

Abimael Valenzuelawas seen at his residence at the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, located at 998 Crooked Hill Road, in Brentwood on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m., according to police.

He was reported missing by family on Sunday, May 16.

He was last seen on Monday, May 17 in the Bronx.

Valenzuela is 5-foot-6, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Valenzuela is receiving treatment for cancer and may need medication, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Valenzuela’s location to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets and individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

