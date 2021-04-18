Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man who suffers from dementia.

William Palmer, age 58, a resident of the Birchwood Suites Assisted Living Facility on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, was last seen at the Northport Long Island Rail Road station at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Detectives believe he boarded a westbound train, according to Suffolk County Police.

Palmer is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants with a navy blue jacket, eyeglasses and was carrying a black pouch.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Palmer’s location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

