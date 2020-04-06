Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Dix Hills man who suffers from dementia.

Gerald St. George, 83, went missing from his home located on Kendrick Lane, Thursday morning, June 4 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

St. George has gray hair and brown eyes, is 6-foot tall and about 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray stripe on the sleeve, black pants and black sneakers and operating a gray 2018 Honda CRV, New York license plate DEJ-1344.

Anyone with information on St. Georges’s location is asked to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

