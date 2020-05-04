Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Kevin Karpowicz
Kevin Karpowicz Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 41-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Kevin Karpowicz, of East Northport, was last seen on Greenvale Drive on Wednesday, April 1 at approximately 9 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

His disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, April 4.

Karpowicz is 5-foot-10 and approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee beard and tattoos on his legs.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and sneakers, according to police.

He was driving a gray 2007 Chrysler Sebring, four-door sedan, with New York license plate HKV2662.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Karpowicz’s location to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or 911.

