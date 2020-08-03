Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Robert Ferri
Robert Ferri Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police and Southampton Town Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Shinnecock Hills man who suffers from dementia.

Robert Ferri, 65, went missing from his home, located on Hill Station Road, on Saturday, March 7 at approximately 6 p.m.

Ferri is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

He left his home in a white four-door 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with license plate JJD-2134.

Anyone with information on Ferri’s location is asked to call 911 or the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-728-3400.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

