Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police and Southampton Town Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Shinnecock Hills man who suffers from dementia.

Robert Ferri, 65, went missing from his home, located on Hill Station Road, on Saturday, March 7 at approximately 6 p.m.

Ferri is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

He left his home in a white four-door 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with license plate JJD-2134.

Anyone with information on Ferri’s location is asked to call 911 or the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-728-3400.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

