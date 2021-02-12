Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

Seen her?

An alert has been issued on Long Island as law enforcement agencies attempt to locate a teenager who was reported missing by her family.

The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Angelica Ortiz-Cano who was reported missing in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 2.

Police described Ortiz-Cano as being approximately 5-foot-2 with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes, and straight brown hair.

She was last seen leaving her home on Lewis Street in Riverhead to head to an unknown destination. Investigators noted that no foul play is suspected.

Investigators said that Ortiz-Cano has been known to frequent the Flanders area of the Town of Southampton.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department by calling (631) 727-4500.

