Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen.

Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m.

Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

