Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Long Island Bank Robber
News

Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Elmont Man

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Zain Qamar
Zain Qamar Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing man.

 Zain Qamar, age 26,  was last seen in Elmont on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a black-colored beard, according to Nassau County Police. He was last seen wearing black colored pants, a blue shirt, and black shoes.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. 

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.