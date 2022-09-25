Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Elmont Man

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Zain Qamar, age 26, was last seen in Elmont on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a black-colored beard, according to Nassau County Police. He was last seen wearing black colored pants, a blue shirt, and black shoes.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

