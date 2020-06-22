Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Nicole Nieto, 14, was last seen at her Uniondale home on Orbit Lane at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Monday morning, June 22.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray jeans with black and white Vans sneakers. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

