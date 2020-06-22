Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Found Hanging In Long Island Park Prompts Police To Issue Statement To Calm Fears
News

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Nicole Nieto
Nicole Nieto Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Nicole Nieto, 14, was last seen at her Uniondale home on Orbit Lane at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Monday morning, June 22.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray jeans with black and white Vans sneakers. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.