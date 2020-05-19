Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Outlines How Many Are Allowed To Attend Memorial Day Gatherings
News

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Milagro Romero Flores
Milagro Romero Flores Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Milagro Romero Flores was last seen at her residence in Hicksville on Dakota Street on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m.  Her disappearance was reported to police Tuesday morning, May 19.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 170 pounds, with long brown wavy hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black shorts and a blue jean jacket with an unknown destination.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.