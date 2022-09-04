Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Franklin Square Girl

Joe Lombardi
Manjot Kaur
Manjot Kaur Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 13-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Manjot Kaur was last seen at her residence in Franklin Square on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police at 11 p.m. Saturday.

She is 5-foot-4 and approximately 120 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, police said, adding that she has a beauty mark on her chin, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

