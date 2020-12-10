Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Keithy Obando, 12, has been missing for several hours.
Keithy Obando, 12, has been missing for several hours. Photo Credit: State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Long Island girl who has been missing for several hours.

Keithy Obando, of Copaigue, who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention was last seen on Poxio Street, in the hamlet of Copaigue, at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, said the Suffolk County Police.

Obando speaks both English and Spanish and may travel to Hempstead. 

She was last seen wearing a purple puffy winter jacket, blue jeans, and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information or who spots Obando should call 631-854-8100 or 911. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.