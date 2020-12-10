Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Long Island girl who has been missing for several hours.

Keithy Obando, of Copaigue, who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention was last seen on Poxio Street, in the hamlet of Copaigue, at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, said the Suffolk County Police.

Obando speaks both English and Spanish and may travel to Hempstead.

She was last seen wearing a purple puffy winter jacket, blue jeans, and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information or who spots Obando should call 631-854-8100 or 911.

