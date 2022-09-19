Contact Us
Alert Issued For 25-Year-Old Who Went Missing After Leaving Nassau University Medical Center

Joe Lombardi
Andrew Kampuries
Andrew Kampuries Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Andrew Kampuries, age 25, was last seen by hospital personnel leaving the Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) in East Meadow around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being around 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and wearing tan-colored medical-style scrubs. His possible destination is Massapequa.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.  

All callers will remain anonymous.

