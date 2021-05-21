AG Announces Arrest of Long Island Man for Fraudulently Obtaining Disabilities

A Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in Social Security disability benefits for the better part of a decade, the New York Attorney General said.

AG Letitia James announced the arrest of Huntington resident Anthony Ragusa, age 50, who allegedly collected more than $200,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) between 2013 and 2020.

It is alleged that during those seven years, Ragusa falsely represented to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) that he was unable to work and perform daily activities as a result of injuries caused by a 2013 fall.

While collecting disability benefits, James said that Ragusa continued to serve as the president and owner of White Star Limousine — where he continued to earn income — and was an avid weightlifter, which he showcased on social media in various photos and videos.

“Disability benefits exist to help those who need a safety net when their bodies cannot fulfill day-to-day obligations,” James said. “While cheating the state out of thousands of dollars, Anthony Ragusa was simultaneously running a business and posing for pictures of his bodybuilding on the internet.

“Fraudulently collecting these benefits was not only a shameful slap in the face to those who actually live with disabilities, but a vast waste of taxpayer dollars.”

In 2013, James said that Ragusa applied for disability benefits after suffering injuries from a fall as an electrician.

Ragusa alleged that his injuries were so severe that “he had difficulty bending over to put on shoes, walking for more than 15 minutes, and sitting for more than 30 minutes. Ragusa also stated that the pain from his injuries prevented him from working in any capacity.”

The investigation into Ragusa’s case showed that at the time of his fall, Ragusa was the owner of White Star Limousine in New Hyde Park, and his Instagram account showcased that his injuries were not as bad as initially reported.

“Extensive video and photographic evidence from Ragusa’s wife’s Instagram account show that beginning in 2017, Ragusa began a physical transformation into a bodybuilder,” James noted.

“Additionally, from January 2015 to 2020, in hearings and written reports to determine his eligibility, Ragusa maintained his eligibility despite continuing to run a business and lift weights.”

Ragusa was arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court on Thursday, May 20, and charged with second-degree grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.

“This arrest exemplifies the results we can deliver to taxpayers through our Cooperative Disability Investigations Program, which serves to ensure that only those who are eligible for Social Security disability benefits are able to receive them,” Special Agent-in-Charge John F. Grasso, SSA Office of the Inspector General, New York Field Division, said in a statement following the arrest.

“I want to thank the Office of the Attorney General, SSA, and OTDA for their partnership in this vital endeavor, and the New York State Police for their assistance today.”

