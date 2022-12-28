After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say

A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant.

The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the delivery driver left his 2019 Toyota Camry unlocked with the keys inside.

At around the same time, 19-year-old Alix Dupre, of Elmont, was leaving a scheduled probation appointment near the Nassau County Supreme Court building, roughly a block away.

Police said after spotting the vehicle, Dupre got inside and drove off heading westbound on Old Country Road.

Officers later tracked the car down to an Elmont home located near Cross Island Parkway and Dutch Broadway. When police arrived, Dupre and three juveniles reportedly fled the area, but were quickly arrested.

Dupre is charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28, at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to police, his probation sentence stems from multiple crimes committed in July 2021, including robbery and assault.

All three juvenile suspects were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and were released to their guardians.

