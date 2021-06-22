8-Foot Snake Found Outside Long Island Home

A homeowner on Long Island received quite a scare when he mistook a massive snake for his garden hose.

On Sunday, June 20, a Deer Park resident found the 8-foot snake slithering in her driveway, but not before she mistook it for a hose she thought she had forgotten to put away.

Police said that the woman made the scary discovery outside her home at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday morning when she went to put the “hose” away, only to find that it was in fact a massive Burmese python.

Following the discovery of the snake, the homeowner alerted the police, and a pair of officers were able to corral the snake in a trash bin. It was later taken to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.