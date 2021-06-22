Contact Us
8-Foot Snake Found Outside Long Island Home

Zak Failla
A Long Island resident found a Burmise python (not pictured) outside her Deer Park home. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A homeowner on Long Island received quite a scare when he mistook a massive snake for his garden hose.

On Sunday, June 20, a Deer Park resident found the 8-foot snake slithering in her driveway, but not before she mistook it for a hose she thought she had forgotten to put away.

Police said that the woman made the scary discovery outside her home at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday morning when she went to put the “hose” away, only to find that it was in fact a massive Burmese python.

Following the discovery of the snake, the homeowner alerted the police, and a pair of officers were able to corral the snake in a trash bin. It was later taken to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.

