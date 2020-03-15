$5.8M Resurfacing Projects Completed On Long Island State Highways

A multi-million dollar resurfacing project in the towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, and Islip has been completed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

After months of work, the NYSDOT announced that paving projects on Vets Highway in Islip, Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead and Hicksville Road in Oyster Bay.

According to the NYSDOT, in Islip, Vets Highway (State Route 454) was paved between Sycamore Lane and 13th Avenue in the Town of Islip, which sees an average daily traffic count of 42,500

In Nassau County Jerusalem Avenue (State Route 105) between Wantagh Avenue in the Town of Hempstead; and Hicksville Road (State Route 107) in the Town of Oyster Bay was recently repaved, completing the $5.8 million project.

That section of road sees nearly 18,000 vehicles daily.

“Road resurfacing projects are vital to the safety of the residents of our state," Senator Monica Martinez said. "The people of the State of New York travel these roadways every day to work, school, and to enjoy the many wonderful attributes our communities offer. It is essential that we continue to improve our roadways to ensure public safety. I thank the Department of Transportation for funding this important project."

According to the NYSDOT, before the workers repaved, they cleaned and repaired storm drains on the highways. Heavy machinery was then used to mill the old pavement and put down two inches of new asphalt. Lane markings were then installed with glass beads embedded in the paint for improved reflectivity.

Crews are now continuing work on Vets Highway heading west from Sycamore Lane to Express Drive North in Islandia. Ahead of resurfacing expected to occur later this spring, drainage repair work and ADA curb ramp improvements are underway along this stretch of road.

That project is expected to be completed in the fall.

