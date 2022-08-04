58-Year-Old Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In East Norwich

A 58-year-old man has died following a single-car crash on Long Island.

Police in Nassau County said he was driving in East Norwich at around 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, when he veered off the roadway near Northern Boulevard and Linden Lane.

After leaving the road, the man reportedly struck several trees.

Crews with the East Norwich Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not release the man’s name.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and nobody else was injured.

Nassau County Police said the crash is still under investigation.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.