Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Trio Charged After Handguns Found During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Report
News

58-Year-Old Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In East Norwich

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A 56-year-old man died in a single-car crash near Northern Boulevard and Linden Lane in East Norwich on Thursday, Aug. 4.
A 56-year-old man died in a single-car crash near Northern Boulevard and Linden Lane in East Norwich on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old man has died following a single-car crash on Long Island.

Police in Nassau County said he was driving in East Norwich at around 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, when he veered off the roadway near Northern Boulevard and Linden Lane.

After leaving the road, the man reportedly struck several trees.

Crews with the East Norwich Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not release the man’s name.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and nobody else was injured. 

Nassau County Police said the crash is still under investigation. 

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.