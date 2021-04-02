$42M Long Island Bridge Construction Projects Completed, State Says

More than $42 million in bridge construction projects have been completed on Long Island, state officials announced.

The completed construction work includes a new, wider overpass carrying Walt Whitman Road over the Long Island Expressway in Melville, and the early completion of repairs to four highway bridges.

The repairs on the highway bridges will “ease travel and enhance safety along key routes for the flow of people and commerce on Long Island," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“New York State continues to build back better with projects of all sizes that enhance safety and facilitate commerce across Long Island,” Cuomo said.

Officials said that the Walt Whitman Road Bridge, which was originally constructed in 1962 was no longer suitable for the near 165,000 vehicles and commuters that traverse it each day.

As part of the $28.2 million replacement project, two southbound lanes, one northbound lane, and two northbound left-turn lanes were constructed and the Service Road intersections widened to alleviate congestion.

Wide shoulders and sidewalks were also added in both directions to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians. Curb ramps and upgraded pedestrian crossing signals were also installed on the North and South Service Roads.

“As we continue to safely reopen our region, it is so critical that we commit to investing in our infrastructure so that all Long Islanders can safely get back to normal life,” State Sen. Mario Mattera said.

“These projects, which were accomplished through the hard work of our men and women of labor, will greatly enhance travel for both our residents and those visiting our area and that will benefit our entire region.”

In addition to the Walt Whitman Road project, construction was also completed on a $14.4 million project to repair four Suffolk County bridges, wrapping up work on them five months ahead of schedule.

“With the completion of these projects, several key sections of roadway are now safer and easier for our residents to navigate,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone added in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Governor for once again investing in important infrastructure projects here in Suffolk County that not only improve quality of life but also enhance the flow of commerce in our region."

Refurbishments were made on these Suffolk County bridges:

The eastbound and westbound Long Island Expressway spans over River Road in Riverhead;

Westbound State Route 25 (Middle Country Road) over Suffolk County Route 58 (Old Country Road) in Riverhead.

The Lincoln Avenue Bridge over Sunrise Highway in the Town of Islip underwent repairs to a steel girder that was damaged during a collision.

"New York State is building a modern transportation system that will meet the demands of the 21st Century, promote economic growth and development, and keep people and goods moving for many years to come," Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

"These bridge projects on Long Island are a prime example of what it means to build a more resilient infrastructure."

