$40K Raised To Support Daughter Of Massapequa Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the 1-year-old daughter of a Long Island woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Irene Spantopanagos, age 29, of Massapequa, was stabbed at a North Massapequa residence on Saturday, March 12, and was pronounced dead at the hospital the following day, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD reported that the 34-year-old man who stabbed Spantopanagos also stabbed a 22-year-old woman before he attempted to take his own life. He and the 22-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A GoFundMe created on Monday, March 14, in Spantopanagos' memory has received more than $40,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Tuesday, March 15.

Organizers said the funds will be used for medical and funeral costs and to care for Spantopanagos' daughter, Alessia.

"Irene’s pure heart and personality touched all who were fortunate enough to know her," organizer Areti Vlachos wrote. "Thank you for the love and support you have shown to our family during this horrific time. We appreciate all the love and support that has been given to us. Please pray for all of Irene’s family and friends and especially for her baby girl."

