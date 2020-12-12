$33 Million In Pavement Resurfacing Projects Completed On Long Island

A long-needed $33 million paving project on Long Island has been completed.

The completion of the project that included several major road resurfacing projects was announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

The projects were untaken to enhanced safety and improved travel conditions on portions of the Northern State Parkway and other well-traveled roads, the Governor's Office said.

As part of the projects, the pavement was refurbished along seven miles of the Northern State Parkway between the New York City boundary and the Meadowbrook State Parkway, in addition to 36 entrance and exit ramps on the Parkway.

"Well-maintained infrastructure plays an essential role in driving economic growth and keeps travelers safe. These projects have gone a long way towards improving driving conditions on Long Island's busiest roadways and have made it easier for New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely and efficiently," Cuomo said.

An additional 8 ½ miles of state road on Long Island were resurfaced, including:

Hillside Avenue (State Route 25B) from the Northern State Parkway to Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25), Town of North Hempstead, Nassau County;

State Route 110 from Depot Road to Henry Street, Town of Huntington, Suffolk County;

State Route 110 from Lowndes Avenue to High Street, Town of Huntington;

Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) from Horseblock Road (Suffolk County Route 16) to William Floyd Parkway (Suffolk County Route 46), Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County;

State Route 25A from Main Street (Suffolk County Route 68) to Nicolls Road (Suffolk County Route 97), Town of Brookhaven;

State Route 25A from North Country Road Merge to the 25A Bypass, Town of Brookhaven;

State Route 111 from Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 454) to Nesconset Highway (State Route 347), Towns of Islip and Smithtown, Suffolk County; and

Veterans Memorial Highway (Route 454) from Express Drive North to Sycamore Lane, Town of Islip.

New reflective lane markings, shoulder delineators, and guide rail reflectors were also installed, and storm drains were cleaned and repaired to prevent flooding during the course of these resurfacing projects.

