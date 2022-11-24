Contact Us
2 Elmont Store Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Malik Anwar (left) and Juan Hernandez-Tavares are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors at two stores in Elmont.
Malik Anwar (left) and Juan Hernandez-Tavares are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors at two stores in Elmont. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges for allegedly selling prohibited products to minors.

The arrests stemmed from a Nassau County Police operation dubbed “Project 21,” which targets stores that sell alcohol and tobacco products to minors.

On Monday, Nov. 21, police conducted enforcement operations at businesses in Elmont with the help of underage agents.

Juan Hernandez Tavares, age 44, was allegedly caught selling alcohol to a minor at Del Caribe Deli, located on Meacham Avenue in Elmont, police said.

Investigators also cited 52-year-old Malik Anwar after he allegedly sold both alcohol and tobacco products to a minor at a BP gas station on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

Both suspects were issued appearance tickets for prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Anwar was additionally charged with unlawful sale of tobacco products.

Both men are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Dec. 8. 

