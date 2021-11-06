Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Indicted In $700,000 Investment Scheme
News

17-Year-Old Who Went Missing On Long Island Has Been Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Angela Kajzer
Angela Kajzer Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A teenage girl who went missing on Long Island has been found.

The Suffolk County Police Department issued a Silver Alert for the missing Washington, D.C. teen who was staying at a residential facility in Brentwood.

Angela Kajzer, age 17, had last been seen at Outreach, located at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, on Wednesday, June 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, June 11 that she has been located unharmed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.