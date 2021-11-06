17-Year-Old Who Went Missing On Long Island Has Been Found

A teenage girl who went missing on Long Island has been found.

The Suffolk County Police Department issued a Silver Alert for the missing Washington, D.C. teen who was staying at a residential facility in Brentwood.

Angela Kajzer, age 17, had last been seen at Outreach, located at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, on Wednesday, June 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, June 11 that she has been located unharmed.

