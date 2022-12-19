17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police

Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the 15-year-old suspect stabbed the victim once in the neck, once in the back, and once in the abdominal area.

The teen suspect fled the scene and was later arrested.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and is listed in stable condition, police said.

No other students were injured.

In a statement to parents, Superintendent Monique Darrisaw-Akil said the attack occurred on campus shortly after students were dismissed for the day.

“The Uniondale School District has a zero-tolerance policy for instances of violent or aggressive behavior of any kind,” she said. “The District is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation.”

Darrisaw-Akil said counselors will be available for students on staff on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and added that the school is “actively working” to review its safety measures and protocols.

Nassau County Police said the investigation is ongoing.

