17-Year-Old Pulls Knife In School Fight, Injures 2 Other Uniondale Students, Police Say

Two teen girls suffered minor injuries at the hands of a third girl after a verbal fight became physical at a Long Island high school.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Uniondale High School, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 17-year-old Hempstead girl got into a verbal argument with two other girls, ages 17 and 18, while walking through the school's hallways.

The argument became physical and the instigating teen began punching the second 17-year-old girl, police said. She then reportedly escalated by brandishing a utility knife and lunging at the victim. The victim put her hands up to her face in defense and suffered a minor cut on her ring finger.

While trying to break up the fight, the 18-year-old teen suffered a minor cut to her left cheek. School security and teachers managed to break up the fight until authorities arrived on the scene.

The knife was recovered from the teen, and the two injured victims were treated by Nassau medics at the scene.

In all, the 17-year-old was charged with the following:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

She was arraigned at the First District Court Youth Section in Hempstead.

