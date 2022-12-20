15-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Teen, Age 17, In Front Of Uniondale HS, Police Say

A 15-year-old Long Island boy has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another teen several times in front of a school.

The attack took place in Uniondale around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 in front of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich St.

According to officers, during the argument between the two boys, the argument escalated which led the 15-year-old to stab a 17-year-old in the neck, back, and abdomen.

The 15-year-old fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Nassau County Police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The attacker, who is not named due to his age, has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 20 in Nassau County Family Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.