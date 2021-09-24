14-Year-Old Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A teen was killed after being hit by a Long Island Railroad train.

Christopher Coluccio, age 14, of West Sayville, was found next to the tracks near the Patchogue LIRR station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, MTA officials said

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Police notified Coluccio's family and the Bayport-Blue Point school district.

Coluccio reportedly might have been wearing earbuds at the time of the crash.

Bayport-Blue Point Superintendent Timothy Hearney, in a statement, said: "As many of you know, this has been a difficult week, and unlike any other for our school community."

Coluccio was a ninth-grader at Bayport-Blue Point High School, Hearney said.

"Chris was extremely intelligent, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed wrestling, played golf, and was well-liked by all," he added. "I know he will be greatly missed by everyone in our school district and beyond."

Visiting hours have been set for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes in Bayport.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church, in Blue Point.

Note: No services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26.

