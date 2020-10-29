14 Nabbed In Huge Long Island Drugs, Weapons Takedown, DA Announces

More than a dozen on Long Island are facing charges for their roles in a drug ring that distributed heroin, meth, and prescription pills.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced this week that 14 Long Island residents have been charged, with an arrest warrant issued for a 15th suspect, who remains at large.

The arrests come after a yearlong investigation by county and federal law enforcement into alleged drug dealing by gang members on Long Island, officials said. Both members of the Bloods and Latin Kings street gangs are among those arrested.

According to officials, the bust led to the seizure of 12 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of methamphetamines, 12 grams of marijuana, and nine grams of fentanyl at residences in Central Islip, Coram, and Ronkonkoma last month.

Additionally, also seized from homes in Farmingville, Middle Island, Coram, and Centereach were:

711 grams of heroin/fentanyl;

99 grams of heroin;

109 grams of cocaine;

116 grams of crack cocaine;

18 grams of Oxycodone pills;

12 ounces of marijuana, and;

Various paraphernalia consistent with drug sales, including a hydraulic kilo press, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Illegal, loaded weapons were also seized at all of the homes.

"My office has made it clear that gangs and drugs have no place in our communities," Sini said. "We will continue to target, arrest, and prosecute dangerous gang members and their associates — particularly those who are peddling poison on our streets — to the fullest extent of the law.”

Those arrested:

Dasheem Eubank, 26, of Coram, is charged with four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, an A felony; five counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a C violent felony;

William Santiago, 28, of Coram, is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a C violent felony;

Davon McNair, 28, of Central Islip, is charged with three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a C felony; and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Daniel Stenson a/k/a "Profit," 30, of Coram, is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony, and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Jerry Bernard a/k/a "Trap," 28, of Coram, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Angelo Mosquea a/k/a "Pun," 30, of Port Jefferson Station, is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony, and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Sean Benson, 37, of Middle Island, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Daniel McIntyre, 36, of Centereach, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony, and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Ivan Mosquea, 26, of Coram, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a D felony; and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, an E felony;

Marcus Numa 36, of Centereach, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, an A felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

David Torres, 28, of Port Jefferson, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Wayne Swedberg, 29, of Rocky Point, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Bryan Kalikow, 33, of Kings Park, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony;

Michael Hionas, 32, of Port Jefferson Station, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a B felony.

Officials noted that Eubanks, McNair, Stenson, Bernard, and McIntyre have been identified by law enforcement as alleged members of the Bloods gang and Ivan Mosquea has been identified as an alleged member of the Latin Kings.

If convicted of the top count, Santiago, McNair, Stenson, Angelo Mosquea, Benson, Hionas, and McIntyre each face a maximum sentence of 12 and one-half to 25 years in prison. If convicted of the top count, Eubanks, Bernard, Ivan Mosquea, Numa, Torres, Swedberg, and Kalikow each face a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

"This year, DEA initiated a nationwide push called Project Safeguard to address violent crime," DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Working in partnership with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the members of the Heroin Task Force, we have indicted 15 individuals on charges ranging from drug trafficking to weapons possession.

"This investigation exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between illegal drugs and gun violence. These arrests emphasize DEA’s commitment to reducing violent crime and reclaiming our communities from menacing drug trafficking networks and gangs."

