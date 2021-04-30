12 Indicted For Long Island Drug Distribution Operation, DA Says

A dozen alleged gang on Long Island are facing charges for their roles in an extensive drug distribution operation, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and members of the District Attorney’s Office’s East End Drug Task Force (EEDTF) recently announced the indictment of 12 men who were known to traffic crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

The investigation was first launched in July 2020 when there were allegations of 18th Street gang members and other associates trafficking drugs in the Riverhead area using undercover officers, roving surveillance, electronic surveillance, and court-authorized eavesdropping.

According to Sini, the investigation found that the 12 charged suspects were allegedly selling powder cocaine and crack cocaine to hundreds of buyers primarily in the Riverhead area, as well as in the Hamptons and various locations in the Town of Brookhaven.

Sini said the investigation revealed evidence that the alleged drug operation was making approximately $75,000 each month through the sales of drugs.

At the conclusion of the investigation, search warrants were executed at multiple locations on Long Island, which led to the seizure of approximately 300 grams of cocaine, approximately 50 ecstasy (MDMA) pills, seven grams of methamphetamine, a .38 revolver handgun, and approximately $70,000 in cash.

Half a kilogram of cocaine was also seized during the course of the investigation.

Sini noted that the alleged gang members sold in front of retail establishments and in public areas, and the people selling those drugs were dangerous gang members.

"This was a multi-agency effort that resulted in the takedown of major drug traffickers selling crack cocaine and powder cocaine, and doing so in a way that was terrorizing the community,” he said. “This dealt a major blow to drug dealing going on in the Riverhead area and throughout the East End of Long Island."

Deris Denilo Matamoros Alvarado, a/k/a "Derry," age 35, of Riverhead, was charged with:

Two counts of operating as a major trafficker;

First-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Two counts of second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree conspiracy;

Two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Others charged include:

Marvin Javier Ruiz Paz, a/k/a "Pulga," age 39, of Centereach, was charged with three counts of operating as a major trafficker; first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Kennedi Octavio Gonzalez Paiz, a/k/a "Kenni," age 37, of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating as a major trafficker, second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Elvin Naun Bonilla Morales, a/k/a "Elvito," age 39, of Southampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating as a major trafficker, second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Marvin Javier Bonilla Morales, age 33, of Southampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating as a major trafficker, second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Christopher Emmanuel Millan Marin, a/k/a "Cuervo," age 35, of Riverhead, was arrested ad charged with second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Brian Jefferson Toro Maldonado, a/k/a "Torro," age 27, of Mastic, was arrested and charged with second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Wilmer Wilfredo Godoy Chacon, age 34, of Westhampton, was arrested and charged with second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Jose Roberto Alvarado Romero, a/k/a "Robertito," age 40, of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with second-degree conspiracy, two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy, and second-degree criminal facilitation.

Three additional individuals will be arraigned at a later date, Sini said.

Matamoros Alvarado and Gonzalez Paiz have been identified by police as members of the 18th Street gang. Marin has been identified by law enforcement as a member of the Sureños gang.

If convicted of the top count, Matamoros Alvarado, Ruiz Paz, Gonzalez Paiz, Elvin Morales and Marvin Morales each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. If convicted of the top count, Millan Marin, Toro Maldonado, Godoy Chacon and Alvarado Romero each face a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

"This case, once again, underscores the persistence of dangerous drug traffickers in our area and the need for coordinated law enforcement action to stop them,” Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said. “These defendants put our residents at high risk through the deadly products they peddle and the methods of their operations

Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent in Charge of HSI said that "the fight against transnational criminal organizations such as the infamous 18th Street Gang begins with partnerships on the home front and is exemplified by the combined efforts of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the East End Drug Task Force.”

"As alleged in the criminal indictment, members and associates of the 18th Street Gang were responsible for and financially benefited from the distribution of narcotics throughout the east end of Long Island," he added. "By leveraging our combined resources, we illuminated their narcotics network and brought this investigation to a swift conclusion with the arrests of key individuals from this transnational criminal organization.”

